Cops link Kukatpally ATM robbers to similar incidents

Suspect that they could have been involved in a similar attempt at a money transfer service centre in Jeedimetla a fortnight ago

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police investigating the Kukatpally ATM robbery suspect that the two bike-borne robbers could have been involved in a similar attempt at a money transfer service centre in Jeedimetla a fortnight ago.

According to the police, late on April 16, two youngsters, one armed with a firearm, came on a scooter and barged into the shop at Bhagyalakshmi Colony in Jeedimetla. While one watched the surroundings, the armed youngster brandished the weapon at the owner and by threatening him, fled with Rs 1.9 lakh.

In both cases, the modus operandi seem to be similar with the assailants coming on a vehicle with no number plates, wearing helmet and carrying a country-made pistol.

“We are examining footage collected from surveillance cameras from both crime spots and checking the similarities. The modus operandi seems to be the same,” an official said, adding that the suspects could be inter-State offenders from Bihar residing in the city for the last few months.

“They are inter-State offenders and have been living here for a brief period posing as construction workers. We are checking out from where they could have procured the weapon,” the official said.

It is learnt that the special teams have detained one suspect in connection with the case late on Friday. Another suspect, who was in possession of the pistol is said to have managed to escape from the city. However, the police are yet to confirm this.

On Thursday afternoon, the two unidentified youngsters in their mid-twenties opened fire on two persons who came to refill cash in an ATM centre near Patel Kunta Park in Kukatpally. Ali Baig, a security guard was killed while Ch Srinivas, a cash dispensing officer was injured in the firing, which saw the duo escaping with Rs 5 lakh.

Six special teams including personnel from the Special Operations Team and Kukatpally police are on the job to nab the suspects.

