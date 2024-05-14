Corporator asks for disqualification of defecting corporators

In this regard, Kamaljith Kaur submitted a representation to Collector Pamela Satpathy on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 10:00 PM

Karimnagar: BRS leader and 49th division Corporator, Kamaljith Kaur wanted the authorities to disqualify BRS corporators who recently joined the Congress party.

Speaking on the occasion, she said according to the new Municipal Act, the Collector has powers to disqualify the corporators, who were involved either in corruption or defecting political parties.

Instead of public interests, corporators have changed parties for their selfish gains. So, she wanted the collector to disqualify the corporators.