Cotton production gains momentum in Telangana

Hyderabad: The productivity of cotton, a crop now suggested by the State government for farmers in the State as an alternative to maize, was impressive during Vaanakalam 2019. While Adilabad topped the State with highest productivity of 1,559 kg per acre, Rajanna Sircilla, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Mancherial and Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda topped the State with highest production of 3,93,620 tons of kapas.

The data released by the State Planning Board clearly indicated that the farmers had begun testing new grounds by diversifying into growing vegetables and fruits as suggested by experts. The total production of onions during Yasangi of 2019 stood at 1,28,046 tonnes in the State with Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak, Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy occupying the top five positions in yield as well as cultivated area.

In the case of tomatoes, the farmers are expected to reap 5,32,692 tonnes of production from 41,768 acres of land. Ranga Reddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Bhadradri Kothagudem were the highest producing districts. The total production of mangoes was 12, 70,364 tons cultivated in an area of 3, 17,591 acres of land. Jagtial, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Ranga Reddy, Mancherial and Mahabubabad were among the 14 districts that registered considerable yield.

Second in rice yield

The State also fared well when compared with other predominantly agriculture States in the country in the production of traditional crops. According to 2018-19 data Telangana occupied top place in groundnut (Vaanakalm) production in the country followed by Tamilnadu and Rajasthan. In paddy production, Punjab stood on the top with 1,672 kilograms per acre, Telangana and Tamilnadu were at the second place with 1,407 kilograms per acre. AP, Haryana, Karnataka were the other few States that have achieved considerable yield per acre. During the same year Telangana occupied third place in soybean production with 641 kilograms per acre, followed by Gujarat.

Animal husbandry

The livestock sector supports about 25.82 lakh families and the value is approximately Rs 66,403 crore at current prices. Within the agriculture and allied sectors, livestock is a large contributor. It contributes 7.6 per cent of the State GDP. At the national level Telangana tops in sheep production, ranks 3rd in poultry production, and 8th in regards to livestock population as per the livestock census 2019.

