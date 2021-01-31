Counselling and confidence towards Covid vaccine is important, Eatala

The State government is committed to make Covid vaccine available to all in Telangana but it is the Union government which is regulating the Covid vaccination drive.

Published: 4:53 pm

Hyderabad: The State government will put in place a mechanism to counsel and build confidence among healthcare workers who have registered for Covid vaccine, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender during a virtual talk on Covid vaccination organised by Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Trade (TSFCCT) here on Sunday, said.

Rajender said that healthcare workers and even a section of the general public are hesitant towards Covid vaccine because of unreliable and unscientific news and rumours being circulated. People need reassurance towards the Covid vaccine.

“To dispel such fears and build confidence, I volunteered to take the Covid vaccine. Today 25 to 30 per cent health workers still have not taken the vaccine. The medical fraternity must play an important role in dispelling the myths and fears,” he said.

The State government is committed to make Covid vaccine available to all in Telangana but it is the Union government which is regulating the Covid vaccination drive. “We recently requested the Union Health Minister to allow us to get more doses as vaccine is developed locally here in Hyderabad. We are awaiting a positive response to our requests from Dr. Harsh Vardhan,” he said.

Senior office bearers of TSFCCT including its president Prakash Ammanabolu, C Nand Kumar, Manepalli Murali Krishna and others attended the virtual talk.