Crop loan waiver guidelines death knell for farmers, says Eatala

Eatala Rajender said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to waive crop loans upto Rs. 2 lakh without any condition during the polls and now he was imposing conditions to get loans waived.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 07:02 PM

BJP Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress government of deceiving farmers, BJP Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said the guidelines announced by the State government to avail the crop loan waiver would prove to be the death knell for farmers.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Rajender said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to waive crop loans upto Rs. 2 lakh without any condition during the polls and now he was imposing conditions to get loans waived.

“This is nothing but cheating farmers. The Congress party has once again proved that it is anti-farmer. Imposing conditions is an indication that the government has no intention to waive crop loans,” he alleged.

Finding fault with the State government for making white ration cards mandatory to avail the crop loan waiver, the BJP MP said not all farmers had white ration cards, hence making it mandatory was unfair. Moreover, the government had not issued new white ration cards for the last 10 years, hence how could farmers get ration cards, he asked.

“There are hundreds of farmers whose family members are government employees. They too would be deprived of the benefits of crop loan waiver as they are ineligible for getting white ration card. In this way a large number of farmers will lose the benefits of the scheme,”he pointed out.

Stating that the Congress party had once again deceived the people of Telangana, he said the people of the State had lost confidence in the Congress government. “Not only farmers, but all sections of the society are feeling cheated. The Congress has not fulfilled a single promise made to the people of the State. Farmers were optimistic that their crop loans would be waived. But it now appears that they too would also face the same situation like the others,”he said.