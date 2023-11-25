Counting should be done efficiently: Deputy DEO Anudeep Durishetty

Anudeep Durishetty said that counting supervisors should count only the control units while registering Form-17C Part-1, Form-2, and Form-20

File Photo: Deputy DEO Anudeep Durishetty.

Hyderabad: Interacting with the counting supervisors and assistants at a training session conducted at Adivasi Bhavan on Saturday, Deputy DEO Anudeep Durishetty said the counting process should be carried out efficiently on December 3.

Officers who will be assigned their counting centers after randomization were advised to start counting with postal ballot votes in the presence of Returning Officers. Not more than 16 counting agents are allowed in each center.

As suggested by the Election Commission of India, he said that counting supervisors should count only the control units while registering Form-17C Part-1, Form-2, and Form-20. Asking them to check for the seal of the control unit beforehand, Durishetty informed the officers to enter the number of votes for each candidate in Form-17C Part-2.

In regards to the tender votes, he asked them to scrutinize them separately and remove them from the total votes counted. Moreover, the number of votes recorded in Form-17-A should be tallied with those on Form-17-C. He further informed them that micro observers would randomly check the control units of five polling stations and tally them in each assembly constituency.

Once the counting is done, officers will sign the form and submit it to the Returning Officer, while the control units will be switched off and sealed in boxes.

