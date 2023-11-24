EC gives nod for disbursement of Rythu Bandhu assistance in Telangana

According to the officials, about Rs 7,300 crore will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of over 65 lakh farmers over the next couple of days.

Hyderabad: Much to delight of farmers, the Election Commission of India (ECI) gave its nod for disbursement of Rythu Bandhu farm investment assistance for Yasangi (Rabi) crop season commencing from Friday. The officials immediately initiated the disbursement process, catering to the timely needs of farmers who have already commenced the Yasangi operations.

With the Model Code of Conduct in force, the Telangana government had recently written to the ECI for approval to disburse amounts pertaining to Rythu Bandhu assistance and crop loan waiver to farmers as well as pay pending dearness allowance (DA) amount to the State government employees. However, the EC is learnt to have given its nod only for disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu amount.

Earlier, the Congress filed a complaint with ECI and Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj to direct the State government not to release the funds before the elections citing that it would influence voters.

In the election manifesto, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the BRS would enhance the Rythu Bandhu assistance from existing Rs 10,000 per acre per annum to Rs 16,000 per acre per annum gradually over next five years. The Congress also announced similar scheme in its manifesto promising Rs 15,000 per annum to farmers and tenant farmers.