BJP’s use of a swamiji for horse trade unfortunate, says Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:57 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

He was speaking at a protest organized by the TRS in Sansthan Narayanpur, where party activists burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday said it was unfortunate that the BJP used a religious person in its attempt to purchase four TRS MLAs.

The unethical politics of BJP had reached a peak as it used a ‘swamiji’, he said, and BJP leaders, who chant about Hinduism, were trying to defame the sanctity of swamijis by involving them in unethical politics. The people of Telangana had exposed the conspiracy of the BJP, he said, asking the people of Munugode to ensure victory to TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the by-election and reply to the conspiracies of the BJP.

Stating that the people of Telangana stood with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said the conspiracies of BJP would not work out in Telangana.