CM KCR developing Jodeghat on many fronts: Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:14 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy pays tributes to tribal legend Kumram Bheem on the latter’s 82 martyrdom anniversary held at Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal on Sunday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving paramount importance to developing the historical Jodeghat on many fronts while previous governments had neglected the region.

Speaking after paying tributes to tribal legend Kumram Bheem on the latter’s 82nd martyrdom anniversary at Jodeghat village along with MLC Dande Vittal, the Minister said Chandrashekhar Rao had visited Jodeghat and paid homage to Bheem in 2015. Funds worth Rs.25 crore were granted to construct the Kumram Bheem memorial and museum to carry forward the fighting spirit of the tribal legend to future generations, besides for laying a double-lane road from Hatti village to Jodeghat spending Rs 15 crore, he said, adding that 2BHK homes were also constructed for dwellers in the valley.

A statue of Bheem was installed on Tank Bund and an Adivasi Bhavan was built in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs.55 crore. The State government also hiked reservations in education and jobs from the existing six percent to 10 percent for tribals, for which an order was issued recently. Recalling that a new district was carved out of Adilabad to commemorate the struggle of Bheem, the Minister said efforts were being made to address problems that affected Vatti Vagu and Chelimela Vagu projects. A grant of Rs.1 crore was sanctioned for celebrating Dandari-Gussadi festival and 100 shrines of tribals were going to be constructed in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district soon, as per request made by local leaders, he said.

Pattas to Podu farmers soon

The Minister also assured that the Chief Minister would hand over pattas to cultivators of podu lands once a stay was vacated by the High Court. Coordination committees were formed to resolve the long-pending Podu land issue. A government order was issued as per instructions of Chandrashekhar Rao. Surveys were being carried out to identify lands of revenue and forest departments.

Stating that a meeting would be convened with authorities concerned to resolve long-pending issues of tribals in Hyderabad in a month or two, the Minister said steps would be taken for recruitment of teachers as requested by leaders of a tribal community.

Kumram Bheem’s grandson Sone Rao, MLAs Athram Sakku and Koneru Konappa, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi, Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Society Chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy, Collectors Rahul Raj and Sikta Patnaik, ITDA-Project Officer K Varun Reddy, former MP G Nagesh, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar and others were present.