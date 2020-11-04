Covid-19: 1637 new cases and six fatalities in Telangana

A total of 1,273 persons recovered on Tuesday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,24,686 with a recovery rate of 92.03 per cent.

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 1,637 new Covid-19 infections and six fatalities on Tuesday taking the overall toll to 1,357 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,44,143. As on Tuesday, there were 18,100 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 45,526 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 740 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 44,39,856 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,44,143 have tested positive and 2,24,686 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 10 from Adilabad, 118 from Bhadradri, 292 from areas under GHMC, 37 from Jagtiyal, 17 from Jangaon, 22 from Bhupalpally, 14 from Gadwal, 37 from Kamareddy, 90 from Karimnagar, 74 from Khammam, nine from Asifabad, 24 from Mahabubnagar, 23 from Mahabubabad, 26 each from Mancherial, 19 from Medak, 129 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 21 from Mulugu, 36 from Nagarkurnool, 101 from Nalgonda, five from Narayanpet, 18 from Nirmal, 36 from Nizamabad , 27 from Peddapally, 36 from Siricilla, 136 from Rangareddy, 38 from Sangareddy, 41 from Siddipet, 45 from Suryapet, 23 from Vikarabad, 24 from Wanaparthy, 20 from Warangal Rural, 56 from Warangal Urban and 33 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

