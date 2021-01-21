Covid-19: 226 new cases reported in Telangana

224 persons recovered on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,87,117 with a recovery rate of 98 per cent, against the country’s 96.6 per cent

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 226 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 2,92,621 and deaths to 1,584. As on Wednesday, there were 3,920 active cases in the State.

Also, 224 persons recovered on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,87,117 with a recovery rate of 98 per cent, against the country’s 96.6 per cent.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 31,647 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 714 samples were awaited. Till Wednesday, 75,74,184 tests were conducted.

The cases reported from the districts included six each from Adilabad and Bhadradri, 39 from the Greater Hyderabad, seven from Jagitiyal, three each from Jangaon and Bhupalpally, 16 from Karimnagar, eight from Khammam, one from Asifabad, five each from Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad and Mancherial, four from Medak, 16 from Medchal Malkajgiri, three each from Mulugu and Nagarkurnool, eight from Nalgonda, two each from Narayanpet and Nirmal, eight from Nizamabad, six each from Peddapalli and Sircilla, 15 from Rangareddy, eight from Sangareddy, six from Siddipet, eight from Suryapet, six from Vikarabad, three from Wanaparthy, four from Warangal Rural, 10 from Warangal Urban and four from Yadadri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .