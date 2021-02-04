Covid-19: 6,000 cops of Rachakonda PC to be vaccinated from Monday

Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat said the staff should go for vaccination without fear and in case of any comorbidity, they should consult a doctor

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: Nearly 6,000 police personnel of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate would be vaccinated from Monday and the Covid vaccination process would be completed in four days.

Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat said the staff should go for vaccination without fear and in case of any comorbidity, they should consult a doctor.

Speaking at a mega health camp for the personal of LB Nagar zone police conducted by Medicare Hospitals, Smile Dental, Lotus Hospital and Maxivision Hospital, here on Thursday, he said today’s camp was second one after the first camp organised in Malkajgiri zone. In coming days, similar camps would be organised in Yadadri Bhuvangiri zone and CAR headquarters at Amberpet.

LB Nagar DCP, Sun Preet Singh, ACP, Sridhar Reddy, and representatives from hospitals participating in the health camp were also present on the occasion.

