Covid-19: 978 new cases and four fatalities in Telangana on Saturday

A total of 1,446 persons recovered on Saturday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,10,480 with a recovery rate of 91.01 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 89.9 per cent.

By | Published: 9:30 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 978 new Covid-19 infections and four fatalities on Saturday, taking the overall toll to 1,307 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,31,252.

As on Saturday, there were 19,465 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

Between Friday and Saturday, 27,055 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 955 samples were awaited.