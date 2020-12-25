Covid-19: Seven from UK test positive in Telangana

Their samples have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for gene sequencing to ascertain whether they were infected with the new strain of coronavirus B 1.1.7 or by the conventional SARS-CoV-2 strain

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Seven travellers from the United Kingdom who arrived in the State after December 9 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Their samples have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for gene sequencing to ascertain whether they were infected with the new strain of coronavirus B 1.1.7 or by the conventional SARS-CoV-2 strain.

To ensure the transmission chains of the virus are broken, the health department has launched a massive surveillance drive to track all close relatives, family members and friends of the seven individuals have tested positive for Covid-19. After tracking them, depending on their health condition and symptoms, they will be either tested or kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum of ten days.

Health Minister E Rajender said people must realise that the new strain of coronavirus was highly transmissible. “We should not take any chances and do our best to follow Covid-19 guidelines. Just to ensure we are thorough with our surveillance, we are closely monitoring the health status of all the UK travellers who have tested negative in the RT-PCR tests,” he told presspersons after a review meeting with senior health officials on Thursday.

The Minister and senior health officials urged people to celebrate Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Sankranti festivals by avoiding mass gatherings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .