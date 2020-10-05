COVID-19 update: 1,335 new cases, eight deaths in Telangana 

A total of 2,176 persons have recovered by Sunday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,72,388 with a recovery rate of 85.93 percent

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,335 new Covid-19 infections and eight fatalities on Sunday, taking the overall toll to 1171 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 2,00,611. As on Sunday, there were 27,052 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 2,176 persons have recovered by Sunday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,72,388 with a recovery rate of 85.93 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 84.1 percent.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 36,348 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 695 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 32,41,597 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 17 from Adilabad, 34 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 262 from areas under the GHMC, 23 from Jagtiyal, 12 from Jangaon, 15 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Jogulamba Gadwal, 21 from Kamareddy, 83 from Karimnagar, 48 from Khammam, three from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 34 from Mahabubnagar, 33 from Mahabubabad, 21 from Mancherial, 11 from Medak, 91 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 23 from Mulugu, 28 from Nagarkurnool, 72 from Nalgonda, three from Narayanpet, 22 from Nirmal, 38 from Nizamabad, 22 from Peddapally, 27 from Rajanna Sircilla, 137 from Rangareddy, 69 from Sangareddy, 39 from Siddipet, 22 from Suryapet, 14 from Vikarabad, 21 from Wanaparthy, nine from Warangal Rural, 43 from Warangal Urban and 23 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

