Covid cases in Telangana rise to 75 on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: In what could be a sign indicating a fresh rise in daily Covid infections, probably driven by BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants that were recently detected, the health authorities on Wednesday reported 75 positive infections in Telangana. On Tuesday, 59 positive Covid cases were reported.

In the last one month, the average daily Covid infections in state hovered between 30 and 43 positive infections. Areas under GHMC today reported 61 Covid positive infections as against 44 on Tuesday and 33 on Monday.

The health department conducted 12,255 Covid tests on Wednesday out of which results of 334 samples were awaited. A total 29 individuals had recovered today with a recovery rate of 99.43 per cent while the number active infections were at 481.

So far, the health department has conducted 3,50,27,237 Covid-19 tests in the State out of which 7,93,352 tested positive while 7,88, 760 persons have recovered.