Covid: Hyderabad City Police issue SOPs for its personnel

Hyderabad: As the Covid cases are rising, the Hyderabad City Police have come up with a Standard Operating Procedures to make sure its personnel stay safe while at work. The SOP was formulated at a coordination meeting chaired by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar with divisional officers on Saturday.

The Commissioner said those with Covid symptoms have to immediately inform superiors and isolate themselves. “In the present situation, there is a lot of difference between the police and the medical staff. It is a new experience for the Police Department,” Anjani Kumar said, adding that due care had to be taken to arrest a suspect or to detain protestors during rallies and protests, also urging citizens not to hold rallies and protests, as it was not the right time.

If citizens wanted to complain, it was advised to call the police station, patrol car or the SHO. He also advised staff not to have their meals together and that the common surfaces like doorknobs, computers, and vehicle steering wheels, need to be sanitised after each shift.

“Police personnel and officers should not touch their family members without sanitising their hands or cleaning them as soon as they go home after duty,” he said. Hyderabad City Police is operating a helpline for the convenience of the public -9490616780, which also has a WhatsApp facility. People can also use the Dial 100 facility.

