Brief news stories from Telangana: Mechanics body presents cash cheque for girl child

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 07:06 PM

Khammam: Continuing the unique practice of celebrating the birth of a girl child, Khammam Two Wheeler Mechanics union has presented a gift in the form cash cheque to one of its the members in whose family a girl child was born.

A mechanic Rangu Mahesh’s wife Sunitha gave birth to a girl child recently. As part of the practice as cash cheque of Rs 10, 000 was handed over to the couple on behalf of the union, informed its president Vangala Kondal Rao.

He said for the past several years the union has been contributing the amount in the form a fixed deposit whenever a girl child was born in the families of the union members. Unity among the mechanics has been helping the union to support its members, he added.

Mechanics, Sivarama Krishna, Murali, Ramesh, Srinu, Brahmam, Gangaraju and others were present.

Nizamabad: CP warns of action against student union leaders entering schools

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shingenavar on Tuesday warned that strict action would be taken against student union leaders forcefully entering private educational institutions and creating trouble.

In a statement issued here, the Police Commissioner said several incidents of student union leaders creating trouble in private educational institutions had come to the notice of the police. If the student union had any issue with the private school and college management, they could approach the district education officer and resolve it.

“Entering school and college campuses without permission and forcing shut downs and protests will not be allowed. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the law,”he warned.