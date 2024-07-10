Hyderabad police invites applications for special police officer posts

The age limit for these applicants is set at below 58 years as of August 1, 2024. For retired police officers, those who have retired from service within the last two years are eligible, provided their age does not exceed 61 years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 02:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police is seeking applicants for 120 Special Police Officer positions on temporary basis. This opportunity is open to ex-servicemen, former paramilitary personnel, and retired police officers.

The age limit for these applicants is set at below 58 years as of August 1, 2024. For retired police officers, those who have retired from service within the last two years are eligible, provided their age does not exceed 61 years. Additionally, retired police personnel must possess residential proof such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or driving licence in Telangana State.

Applicants need to submit both original and photocopies of documents including their Discharge Book, Discharge Certificate, or Retirement Order, as well as their Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, and a valid driving licence. If applicable, a technical trade proficiency certificate must also be provided.

Interested candidates must apply in person at the SPOs office, CAR Headquarters in Petlaburj. Applications submitted via phone calls will not be accepted. The last date for submission of the application is on July 18 at 5 pm.

Check the below link by Hyderabad City Police for further details: