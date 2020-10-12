Covid recoveries rising steadily in Telangana

Daily recoveries in Telangana consistently exceed number of daily positive cases since the last week of September

Hyderabad: In a steady trajectory of improving Covid-19 recoveries, the daily recoveries in Telangana State consistently exceeded the number of daily Covid positive cases since the last week of September, according to the daily Covid-19 bulletin of Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare. The total active cases in the State, which used to hover around 32,000, has also gradually dropped to 26,000 in the last few days and further to 24,000 on October 11.

A fortnight ago, the number of persons needing hospital admission and treatment was hovering around 6,000 and now the number of such patients has been reduced to around 4,500. The Covid-19 trend in Telangana is in line with the countrywide trends of steadily declining active cases and the daily improvement in recoveries of Covid-19 positive patients.

At present, the recovery rate in Telangana State is 87.91 per cent, which means out of 100 Covid-19 positive patients nearly 88 of them are recovering. The recovery rate in the country is close to 86.2 per cent. A few days ago, the State health authorities had indicated that Covid-19 cases are on the decline in the State and urged general public to strictly follow guidelines to avoid surges or localised outbreaks in the near future. Reaching complete normalcy like a pre-Covid days, however, will take a few months more, senior health officials had said.

