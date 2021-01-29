Covid report must for hostellers, students told

While Osmania University is planning to insist on both the negative test report and consent letter, other universities are as of now insisting only on a self-declaration from day scholars.

Hyderabad: Students wishing to avail of hostel facilities in colleges under various universities that will reopen on February 1 will have to submit an undertaking stating that they have tested negative for Covid-19. The undertaking should be supported with the Covid-19 negative test report. Apart from this, a consent letter from parents is also a must.

For other students, while Osmania University is planning to insist on both the negative test report and consent letter, other universities are as of now insisting only on a self-declaration from day scholars.

All campus, constituent and affiliated colleges under various universities offering various UG, PG and professional courses are to reopen for in-person classes from February 1. To start with, only final semester students of various UG and PG courses will be allowed for direct classes with 50 per cent occupancy. In the case of engineering courses, third and fourth-year students will have physical classwork. For the remaining students, classwork will be through online mode.

Along with classes, hostels and mess facilities too will be made available for students from February 1. However, hostels will be permitted to have only 50 per cent occupancy as per Covid-19 safety guidelines. Students will have to present the Covid-19 negative test report and consent letter from parents in order to gain access to hostel facilities.

A common almanac was decided for UG courses during the university registrar’s meeting convened by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education recently. For semester-I, the first internal assessment test will be held from February 22 to 27 while the second internal assessment test will be from March 22 to 27. The last day of instruction is April 3. There will be preparation holidays and practical examinations from April 6 to 14 and theory exams will begin from April 15.

During the meeting, it was also decided to conduct interactive sessions and practicals in February followed by the semester exams in March for all final semester students.

