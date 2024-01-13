CP reviews functioning of various wings at Hyderabad Police headquarters

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 January 2024, 07:39 PM

Police parade at Petla Burj in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy visited the headquarters of the Hyderabad Police at Petlaburj on Saturday and reviewed the functioning of various wings. A ceremonial parade was held on the occasion.

The headquarters of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) is located here. The units of City Security Wing (CSW), mounted police units, canine units, city rapid action force among other wings also function from the headquarters.

The Hyderabad City Armed Reserve Police was originally called as “Afghan City Police”. It was established in the year 1932 during the Nizam rule and stationed at Petlaburj Police lines. In the year 1957, it was renamed as City Armed Reserve.

Sreenivasa Reddy, during his address to the policemen asked the policemen to continuously develop new technical and physical skills and get a good name for the Hyderabad police. He directed them to perform their duties in a thoroughly professional manner and ensure zero-error in their work. During the program several senior officials participated.