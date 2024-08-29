CPI-Maoist area committee member surrenders in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 08:26 PM

Bujagundla Anil alias Kranthi Kiran(31), carrying a reward of Rs. 4 lakh, surrendered before Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha

Warangal: A Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) area committee member, Bujagundla Anil alias Kranthi Kiran(31), carrying a reward of Rs. 4 lakh, surrendered before Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha on Thursday.

According to the police commissioner, Anil decided to surrender as he was facing several health issues, including neurological problems. He hails from Arshanapalli village in Nallabelly mandal of Warangal district. His father Bujugundla Shanker and mother Nara Laxmi alias Hyma also worked in CPI (ML) Peoples War group (PWG) and died long ago.

While studying LLB in PMR Law College, LB Nagar, Hyderabad he was associated with DSU (a pro Maoist frontal organization) and worked as president of Hyderabad & Rangareddy districts DSU unit. While working in DSU he came into contact with CPI Maoist, TSC Member Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar and joined CPI Maoist as underground cadre in 2021. Initially, he worked as Central Committee staff to Pulluri Prasada Rao alias Chandranna Central Committee member(CCM) and later worked with late Katakam Sudershan alias Anand(CCM). After the death of Anand in 2023, he was elevated to the rank of ACM and transferred to the Maad area of Chhattisgarh. In Maad area he worked in the Central Propaganda Team of CPI Maoist under the direct supervision of Mallojula Venu Gopal alias Sonu (CCM&CRB Secretary).

In July, 2024, Anil was again shifted from Maad area to Telangana State Committee (TSC). During transit, he participated in the exchange of fire that took place on July 19 in the forest area near Seemaladoddi village, in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh, the police said.