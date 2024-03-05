CPI (ML) ND demands Tummala to stop middlemen’s exploitation in chilli market

CPI (ML) ND state leader Avunuri Madhu said that the MSP law should be passed to offer a profitable price to farmers

CPI (ML) New Democracy and AIKMS activists staged a protest at minister Tummala Nageswara Rao's camp office in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: CPI (ML) New Democracy activists staged a protest at Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s camp office here on Tuesday demanding to stop exploitation of chilli farmers by middlemen in Khammam agriculture market.

The activists of the CPI (ML) ND and All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) took out a protest rally to the camp office and tried to lay siege to it, but the police intervened and took them into custody. Speaking to the media AIKMS general secretary Mandala Venkanna said that the previous governments had neglected the farmers in the district and the present Congress government following suit.Another leader David Kumar said that the Congress government should implement the promises given to the farmers before the Assembly election. He wanted the government to immediately implement Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver and provide new loans through the banks.

CPI (ML) ND state leader Avunuri Madhu said that the MSP law should be passed to offer a profitable price to farmers. Its Khammam district secretary Mandula Rajendra Prasad complained that the farmers were being looted by the traders. They demanded that the government should take appropriate action to protect the interests of chilli farmers as the middlemen were acting like mafia in the Khammam market.