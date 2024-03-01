Tummala directs officials to ensure reasonable price to chilli

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao ordered the official to take measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, to ensure that the farmers do not face any inconvenience in the markets

Khammam: In the wake of protests by chilli farmers in Khammam, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Friday held a review meeting with the marketing director at the secretariat in Hyderabad and expressed anger at the behaviour of the officials.

The marketing director told the minister that four to five percent of the farmers who brought the produce with moisture and low quality got low price and they staged dharna.The minister ordered the official to take measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, to ensure that the farmers do not face any inconvenience in the markets.

He wanted officials to create awareness among the farmers, to provide necessary facilities to farmers and to ensure that the farm produce brought by the farmers offered a reasonable price.