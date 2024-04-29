Khammam turns pink for rally

The party nominee for Khammam Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said he had never seen such a turnout for a roadshow.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 10:55 PM

Khammam: BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s roadshow in Khammam district on Monday received immense response from the public. Mayuri Centre, where the BRS chief addressed the party cadres and the public, was packed with massive crowds and turned pink.

The crowds cheered Chandrashekhar Rao as long as he addressed them.

Nageswara Rao said he was a local candidate and as farmer’s son knew the problems of farmers. The BRS government addressed issues like lack of power supply and irrigation water, he said.