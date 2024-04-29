KCR’s bus tour continues to trigger enthusiastic welcome from people

From garlands to traditional 'Harathi', supporters eagerly awaited his arrival, lining up along the streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader.

29 April 2024

Hyderabad: The ongoing bus tour of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao continued to draw fervent support from the public, with enthusiastic reception at every stop along the route on Monday as well.

The bustling Warangal-Khammam road witnessed a surge of excitement as Chandrashekhar Rao’s bus made its way through the region.

Making a pitstop at a roadside hotel in Yellampet of Mahbubabad district, he surprised the family members of the hotel owner with his unexpected visit.

Overwhelmed by the VVIP guest’s arrival, they extended their hospitality by offering ‘mirchi bajji’ and other delicacies to the BRS chief who graciously accepted their gesture.

Taking a moment to interact with them, the former Chief Minister inquired about their well-being and shared tea with the locals, including Yellampet sarpanch Lal Singh.

Farmers and villagers poured out their woes regarding the pending Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to the crop loan waiver that was yet to come, withered crops and erratic power supply. Physically challenged women and elderly citizens also shared their grievances with Chandrashekhar Rao, urging him to take up their issues and question the State government.

They said they were wishing that he was leading the State to address their woes. Several youngsters also clamoured to take selfies with the BRS chief.

Appealing to voters to extend their support to the car symbol in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to empower the BRS, Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated his commitment to champion the cause of the farmers.

Upon his arrival at Khammam, the former Chief Minister was greeted with traditional Bonalu, drum beats, and vibrant cultural performances. The roadshow at Zilla Parishad junction saw a massive turnout, with supporters rallying behind MP candidate Nama Nageswara Rao.