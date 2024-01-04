CPI sets eye on five MP seats, says Kothagudem MLA

The party will definitely bargain for Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Nalgonda and Bhongir seats during the Lok Sabha elections with the Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: The CPI State unit has set its eye on five seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and will demand these seats under seat sharing pact with the Congress.

The party will definitely bargain for Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Nalgonda and Bhongir seats during the Lok Sabha elections with the Congress, CPI State Secretary and Kothagudem MLA K Sambasiva Rao said here on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, he said irrespective of the seat sharing pact, the CPI would constitute election committees in all the 17 parliamentary constituencies in the State.

“CPI has the support of AITUC and other people’s organizations but we failed to convert their support into votes. Henceforth, focus will be laid on strengthening the party,” Sambasiva Rao said.

Finding fault with the BRS for criticizing the Congress, he said it was not even a month since the new government was formed and it was unfortunate that the main opposition party was already slamming the government.

“People are of the opinion that the BRS is restless due to the loss in the elections. If the BRS criticizes the government, it will only make people more sympathetic towards Congress,” Sambasiva Rao said.

At least six months time should be given to the government to execute its promises. The CPI would work in resolving the people’s issues and turn into the people’s voice, he said.

CPI National Secretary K Narayana charged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s courtesy call to the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao was a political ploy. On the Telangana elections day, unrest was created at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam to trigger regional differences and benefit the BRS party, he said, alleging that Jaganmohan Reddy was seeking a return gift from Chandrashekhar Rao.

In the guise of alliance, the BJP was hatching a conspiracy to weaken the Telugu Desam party in Andhra Pradesh. The pact was a sketch to ensure that Jaganmohan Reddy retains power and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu loses the elections, he alleged.

On the Ayodhya Ram temple invitation, he said the CPI was invited to attend the temple inauguration, but its leaders would not attend the ceremony.