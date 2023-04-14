CPI urges people to vote according to their conscience to defeat BJP

Hyderabad: CPI National Secretary K Narayana said that BJP was coming to power as people were not voting according to their conscience.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the “BJP Hatao Desh Bachao” programme organised at Indira Park on Friday, Narayana said that BR Ambedkar said that if you vote honestly, you would raise your head, if you sell your vote, you would walk around with your head down. “People of the country should decide what they want. If they want peoples’ government they should vote with conscience,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the senior CPI leader said the Prime Minister was destroying all the constitutional bodies and favouring corporate houses. “Modi is doing everything under the sun to save Gautam Adani. He has lost the moral right to continue in his post,”he said.

Party state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that withdrawal of the national status of CPI by the Election Commission would not have any impact on the party as it lives in the heart of the people of the country. “We will continue to work for the people. No one can erase CPI from the history of the country,”he said.