PM Modi crossed ‘Lakshman Rekha’, says CPI’s Narayana

CPI National secretary K Narayana said the Prime Minister attacking an elected government during an official programme was against the spirit of federalism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s criticism of the BRS government, CPI National secretary K Narayana said the Prime Minister attacking an elected government during an official programme was against the spirit of federalism.

“PM has crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ and insulted an elected government. He acted very irresponsible. This will open the floodgates for attacks on other States too,” he cautioned.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Narayana said the Prime Minister using an official platform during the launch of development programmes to attack a State government and accusing it of indulging in corruption was not in good spirit.

“If BJP wants to target BRS, hold a party meeting and do it. Using an official platform to settle political scores is not good for democracy,”he said.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister, Narayana said Modi had been in power for the last nine years and if he felt that the BRS government was indulging in corruption, what was he doing about it all these years?

“Till CM was supporting the PM, he did not speak about corruption or other things. As CM started questioning and challenging Modi now, he has started attacking the BRS government and even got the CM’s daughter framed in the Delhi liquor scam. This is nothing but a political stunt for poll gain,”he alleged.

He said the Prime Minister was targeting non-BJP States for political gain and trying to destabilize them. In Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister during an official programme tried to provoke people by raising religious sentiments, he alleged.

