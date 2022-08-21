CPI(M) will not contest in Munugode by-elections: Thammineni

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: CPI(M) State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram on Sunday made it clear that their party would not contest in by-elections of Munugode assembly constituency and support the candidate of the party, which was an anti-BJP.

Flagging off padayatra taken up by the party demanding purification of Musi at Anajipuram of Bhongir mandal, Veerabhadram said that after discussing at the State committee meeting, he would clarify about the political parties, which would be supported by CPI(M) in the by-elections. He would hold a media conference and make an announcement in two or three days.

He made it clear that he has no links with murder of Thammineni Krishnaiah in Khammam district.

He reminded that 160 irrigation tanks have been filling up with Musi River water and irrigation facility was also providing through five canals of Musi. The water of Musi was turning poisonous due to discharge of chemical wastes by the industries into it in the district. He urged the State government to take measures to stop the illegal discharge of chemical wastes by the industries into Musi.