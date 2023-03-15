CPR will help reduce sudden cardiac arrest deaths: Karimnagar CP

Police personnel of all ranks would be given training in CPR to rescue people from sudden cardiac arrests, said Karimnagar CP
Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training would help in reducing sudden cardiac arrest deaths. Police personnel of all ranks would be given training in CPR to rescue people from sudden cardiac arrests.
He was speaking at a CPR training programme at the Commissionerate for the traffic police on Wednesday. The police, who always stay in the public, would come across people who face sudden cardiac arrests, and it was possible to rescue such people if the cops of all ranks were given CPR training.
Doctors Akshay and Harshitha gave training to the cops on CPR. Additional DCPs S Srinivas (law & order) G Chandramohan (administration), ACPs B Vijay Kumar, C Pratap and others were present.