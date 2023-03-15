CPR will help reduce sudden cardiac arrest deaths: Karimnagar CP

Police personnel of all ranks would be given training in CPR to rescue people from sudden cardiac arrests, said Karimnagar CP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu practicing CPR while participating in CPR training programme held for traffic cops in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training would help in reducing sudden cardiac arrest deaths. Police personnel of all ranks would be given training in CPR to rescue people from sudden cardiac arrests.

He was speaking at a CPR training programme at the Commissionerate for the traffic police on Wednesday. The police, who always stay in the public, would come across people who face sudden cardiac arrests, and it was possible to rescue such people if the cops of all ranks were given CPR training.

Doctors Akshay and Harshitha gave training to the cops on CPR. Additional DCPs S Srinivas (law & order) G Chandramohan (administration), ACPs B Vijay Kumar, C Pratap and others were present.