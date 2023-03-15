Free WiFi to people in Karimnagar soon

Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has identified 20 places to fix 150 hotspots in different localities including government offices and areas where public gather in large numbers

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:53 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Internet hotspot fixed in collectorate office in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: With almost every eatery, shopping mall, hostel and even coaching institution offering free internet to attract customers and students, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has decided to provide free WiFi to the people of the town under the Karimnagar Smart City scheme.

The municipal corporation has already started fixing WiFi hotspots in different places of the town for this place.

The MCK, which was already on the job to develop a command control system, surveillance cameras and traffic signaling system among other facilities in the town as part of the Smart City programme, has identified 20 places to fix 150 hotspots in different localities including government offices and areas where public gather in large numbers. While 78 of the hotspots were being established indoors, the remaining would be set up outdoors in public spaces.

Corporation officials, who have already fixed hotspots in a few government offices, are also considering on how much data would be made available to one person per day. Apart from studying how free WiFi facilities were being provided in other smart cities, officials are also searching for a better internet broadband service provider.