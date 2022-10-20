Crackers stored illegally in residential areas seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:47 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force teams raided two places in the city and seized fire crackers that were stored illegally in residential areas.

In the first case, the Task Force team raided a godown at Shahinyathgunj and caught Nitesh Kumar (25) who was illegally storing the crackers and planning to sell it in the city during Diwali. The police seized fire crackers worth Rs. 8 lakh.

In the other case, the team raided a house at Mirchowk and apprehended a person Venu Gopal (48) who had stocked the material illegally in a residential area endangering the lives of the public. The crackers that were seized from him were worth Rs. 5 lakh, the police said.