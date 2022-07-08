‘Crazy Star’ Vijeeth signs next Tamil film titled ‘Dharmayukam’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:31 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: ‘Chillatta’ fame director Shiva Rahul announced that he is teaming up once again with ‘Crazy Star’ Vijeeth for his upcoming film which has been titled ‘Dharmayukam’. A leading actor of Tamil cinema is playing the female lead role in this film. The grand historical film is produced by Ayya Vaikundar Araneri Paripalana Trust on behalf of Vaikunder Creations Production Company.

The story and dialogues for this film are written by Guru Bala Janathipathi and MP Alagan will be the production executive. Legendary music director Thenisai Thendral Deva has composed the music for the film. It is noteworthy that this movie is being made based on the holy book ‘Akilathirattu Ammanai’, which was blessed by Ayya Vaikundar Swamy, who has more than thousands of Ayyavazhi pathis and thangals (temples), and lakhs of devotees all over the world.

Vijeeth, who has played the lead role in ‘Chillatta’, is known for his romantic roles and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences for his performance. Vijeeth’s upcoming films like ‘Kuttichathanuku 5 Pondati’, ‘Veeramagan’, ‘Agilam Nee’ are expected to hit the theatres this year as he is all set for ‘Dharmayukam’ shoot.

Guru Bala Janathipathy, along with a famous star, is set to make a special appearance in this film, which has an ensemble cast, including Nadhiya, Priya Patel, Radha Ravi, Kanja Karupu, Singam Puli, Vaiyapuri, Bayilvan Ranganathan, Vaikasi Ravi, Muthukaalai, Bonda Mani, Karate Raja, Vijay Ganesh, and Subbaraj.

It is expected that the shooting of the first schedule will begin soon and will be shot extensively in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Hyderabad.