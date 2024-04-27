| Warangal Artist Makes Miniature Sculpture Of Nataraja Swamy In The Eye Of A Needle

27 April 2024

Micro sculptor Mattewada Ajay Kumar created a miniature sculpture of Lord Nataraja Swamy in the eye of a needle.

Hanamkonda: Warangal-based international micro sculptor Mattewada Ajay Kumar has created another wonderful miniature creation in the eye of a needle.

He sculpted a miniature sculpture of Lord Nataraja Swamy in the eye of a needle measuring 700 microns in height (0.70 mm) and 550 microns in width (0.55 mm). The artist used plastic powder, pieces of nylon, self-made soft wax and 24 carat gold to make the sculpture.

Ajay Kumar used caterpillar hair for colouring the idol. One could see this miniature sculpture only through a microscope. It took a lot of effort to make Nataraja Swamy’s jata jutam (hair), he said.

A 90 micron (hair thickness) sculpture of Apasmara (dwarf) under the feet of Nataraja Swamy was made with a height of 90 microns. The artist had to spend 145 hours over a period of three months to complete this miniature sculpture.

Ajay Kumar is participating in the 10th World Art Dubai-2024 exhibition to be held at the World Trade Center in Dubai from May 2 to 5. He would display the miniature sculptures he created at exhibition along with this newly made Nataraja Swamy miniature sculpture.

400 artists from 65 countries are participating in this prestigious exhibition. He informed that he is dedicating this miniature sculpture of Nataraja Swamy to the dance artists of the world. Ajay Kumar achieved many international and national records besides appreciation from Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers.