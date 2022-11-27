Creative Multimedia academy honoured with ‘TITA – 2022 Award for Education Excellence’

Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Creative Multimedia, India’s largest and best digital media academy was honoured with the “TITA – 2022 Award for Education Excellence” at the first edition of the TITA Education Excellence Awards, instituted by Telangana IT Association (TITA).

Creative Multimedia Founder and CEO Raja Sekhar Buggaveeti received the award from TITA Global

President Sundeep Kumar Makthala in the presence of leaders from the industry, academia, government.

This academy had also brought international glory to Telangana by winning many coveted nominations and awards at prestigious international and national short film festivals and digital art competitions.

Creating a record of sorts in the digital media space, the academy has trained and facilitated jobs for over 27,000 youngsters since its inception 24 years ago in 1998, a press release said.