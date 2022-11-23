TITA invites applications for Education Excellence Awards 2022

TITA is inviting applications for the Education Excellence Award from educational institutions and individuals adopting revolutionary approaches in education.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:20 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) is inviting applications for the Education Excellence Award from educational institutions and individuals adopting innovative, dynamic, and revolutionary approaches in education.

The awards are given to encourage individuals and institutions that are adopting innovations in the field of education, TITA Founder & President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said.

The awards will be presented on 26th November at the THub, Hyderabad.

Schools, colleges, Universities, Ed-Tech companies, students, teachers, and faculties can apply for awards in different categories by visiting the link – bit.ly/teeawards.

For additional information, call 8897030879 and 8123123434. The last date to submit the application is 24 November by 11:59 pm.

TITA is a non-profit organisation & Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) working for the welfare of Telangana IT Students, IT Employees & IT Employers. TITA, headquartered in Hyderabad, was started in 2013 and it opened its second office in Mahbubnagar in 2021.