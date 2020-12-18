Credai to focus on resolving challenges of construction sector

Madhusudan Reddy said that the pandemic left a catastrophic impact on the construction sector and resulted in shortage of sand, cement and laborers

Mancherial: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India’s (CREDAI), State vice-president V Madhusudan Reddy said that the body would strive hard for resolving challenges arisen in the construction sector post Covid-19 pandemic by taking help from public representatives and officials concerned. He was speaking at a general body meeting of the association’s Mancherial unit held on Thursday.

Madhusudan Reddy said that the pandemic left a catastrophic impact on the construction sector and resulted in shortage of sand, cement and laborers. He stated that it had caused the hike of prices of the cement and steel which further crippled the sector. He assured the participants of the meeting that the association would resolve the problems with the help of elected representatives and authorities concerned.

According to the vice president, the unit would elect new office bearers on January 3 and focus on identifying land to build an office for the body. Eight new members were inducted into the unit. Challenges of the sector will be resolved by holding consultations with members of the association’s State committee.

Treasurer of the unit A Dinesh Kumar, vice president Pochamallu, Mancherial municipality vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, executive committee members Md Wadood, P Vamshi, Nageshwar Rao, Tirupati, Raj Prakash, Santosh and Rajender were present.

