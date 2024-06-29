Cricket fans perform ‘havan’ for India’s victory in T20 WC final

The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy

By ANI Published Date - 29 June 2024, 09:47 AM

Team India captain Rohit Sharma

Varanasi: Cricket fans are hopeful that Rohit Sharma-led India will win the T20 World Cup 2024 when India takes on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013’s Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 World Cup since 2007’s inaugural edition in South Africa.

Both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event. However, in the history of the T20 World Cup, we have never seen a winner that has gone unbeaten throughout the tournament.

A fan said that the Men in Blue have performed well in the T20 World Cup 2024. “India has performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament… I am hopeful that India will win the World Cup…,” a fan said. Meanwhile, another fan praised India’s batting lineup in the marquee event and said that they have done exceptionally well.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans in Kanpur offer prayers for the victory of the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue in the final match. A little away from Kanpur, fans in Varanasi performed havan for Team India’s victory in the upcoming final match of the marquee event.