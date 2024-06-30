Bhatti directs officials to restore BTPS damaged unit on war footing

A lightning struck Bhadradri Thermal Power Station’s (BTPS) first unit power transformer at Manuguru in the district on Saturday, causing a huge fire.

File photo of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station at Manuguru.

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed the officials to prepare and submit a comprehensive report on the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station fire.

The Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday held a review meeting on the cause of the BTPS fire and directed officials to take steps to restore power generation. He asked the authorities about the damage caused by the fire due to lightning and directed Genco Thermal Director Lakshmaiah, Chief Engineers Ratnakar and Bichchanna to take necessary steps to restore it on a war footing.

Officials explained to the Deputy Chief Minister that a full assessment of the damage caused by the fire would be available after the inspection by the BHEL experts. The officials informed that the fire was brought under control in just one hour before the fire spread.