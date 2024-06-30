Telangana: Interstate drug peddler arrested with over 31 kg of Ganja

The arrested individual, identified as Boinipally Suresh (35), hails from Paidurupadu, Vijayawada Rural in Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh.

By ANI Published Date - 30 June 2024, 11:26 PM

Representational Image

Rangareddy: In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the Telangana Police arrested an interstate drug peddler and seized over 30 kg of ganja, valued at about Rs 8.5 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, Suresh, a cab driver by profession, was previously implicated in a similar case under the NDPS Act at Bhadrachalam Police Station.

Police reports indicate that Suresh recently reconnected with an old acquaintance from Khammam, who suggested he transport ganja for quick financial gain. Acting on this advice, Suresh received a car loaded with 31.2 kg of ganja, intended for delivery to a contact in Nizamabad.

To evade detection, he concealed the ganja packets in a specially crafted gas tank.



"The accused had concealed the ganja packets in the gas tank (specially crafted) to avoid getting caught by police during checking," said the police On the morning of June 30, 2024, following a tip-off, the SOT LB Nagar team, in collaboration with Nagole police, intercepted the car within Nagole police station limits. The operation led to Suresh's apprehension and the seizure of 31.2 kg of ganja, the vehicle, and a mobile phone.

Efforts are afoot to apprehend the absconding accused. The arrested accused is being produced before the court for judicial remand.