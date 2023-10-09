Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan keen to maintain momentum, take on Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: Despite not putting their best foot forward, Pakistan managed to open their World Cup campaign with a 81-run victory over the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday. They look to build on momentum when they take on Sri Lanka in their second World Cup fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Unlike the Netherlands, who gave Pakistan a run for their money for the most part of the game, they will take on a much-better side and need to improve their performance, especially in batting, to come out triumphant.

For the Dasun Shanaka led-side, adding to the injury woes, they have to deal with the demoralising loss they suffered against South Africa in the tournament opener. Their bowlers were taken to cleaners with Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram hitting centuries to dent their bowling unit’s confidence. Markram’s 49-ball century is also the fastest in the World Cup.

The bowlers want to forget their last outing as quickly as possible before taking the field against familiar foes. The challenge for them would be to contain the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmad and Saud Shakeel who are in good nick. However, their task would be extremely difficult given another batting track on the offer.

Unlike their bowlers, the Lanka batters put on a fight before going down against Proteas. Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalaka and captain Shanaka hit half-centuries that reduced the margin of the loss. However, their openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera failed to make an impact. Their form would be crucial given that the start would dictate their fortunes.

Babar would be a happy man to see his bowling unit coming into the match on the back of form. After insipid performances, their bowling unit of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harris Rauf, Hasan Ali and spinners found the rhythm and that makes them a dangerous proposition for any opposition. While the poor form of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-Ul-Haq is still a cause of concern, the way Rizwan and Shakeel rebuilt the innings and Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan chipping in with the bat down the order would keep them in good stead. Babar himself, who failed in the first match, would be eager to get into the touch quickly.

Given that Pakistan are in the city for close to two weeks and played a couple of warm-up games and a league match, they will enjoy superior hold over the conditions and consider themselves favourites. However, taking Sri Lanka for granted may spell doom for them.

