Cricketer dies of cardiac arrest during match in Siddipet

Shanigaram Anjaneyulu was preparing to bowl during the KMR Cricket tournament when he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:13 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Siddipet: A bowler died, reportedly of a cardiac arrest while playing cricket in a local tournament in Husnabad town on Friday.

The man, Shanigaram Anjaneyulu (37) of Sundagiri village in Chigurumamidi Mandal of Karimnagar district, was preparing to bowl during the KMR Cricket tournament when he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed.

Despite other youngsters performing a CPR after calling the 108 ambulance services, they could not revive him. He was rushed to the Government Hospital Husnabad where doctors declared him dead.

Anjaneyulu is survived by his wife and two children.