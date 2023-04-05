Telangana: Ambulance technician uses CPR to revive 23 day-old infant, while racing to hospital

After examining the baby, Medical Technician Kuncham Ashok called Dr Ashok and performed CPR following doctor's suggestions

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

108 ambulance staff are shifting infant Subbalakshmi to Government Hospital Siddipet in the ambulance, at Chandlapur in Chinnakonduru Mandal of Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Siddipet: An alert medical technician manning an 108 Ambulance has revived a 23-day-old infant girl by performing CPR at Chandlapur village of Chinnakoduru Mandal on Wednesday.

The infant, daughter of migrant workers Premnath Yadav and Kavitha, had swallowed water when she was being given a bath by her mother and beame unconscious. Sensing danger, the mother called Chandlapur ANM Tirumala and Asha worker Suguna with the help of neighbours. They in turn called the 108 ambulance services. The ambulance pilot Rachakonda Venkat reached the place within six minutes of receiving the call, covering four kilometers of distance.

After examining the baby, Medical Technician Kuncham Ashok called Dr Ashok and performed CPR following doctor’s suggestions. He administered oxygen through a bag valve mask, while continuing to perform CPR as the vehicle raced to the Government Hospital in Siddipet. Within eight minutes of effort ,when everyone including the parents lost hope, the girl regained consciousness.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ashok has termed the infant a miracle baby. Stating that he had handled seven such cases of infants in his 15 years of career as a technician, Ashok said that he has succeeded only in saving the life of Subbalakshmi even though he had attempted to revive the babies earlier by performing CPR. The girl was healthy and she was put under observation at SNCU in Siddipet.

