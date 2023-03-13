Everybody must aware about CPR: Gangula Kamalakar

07:05 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

BC Welfare Miniser G Kamalakar practicing CPR while particiapting in CPR awareness programme held in Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences in Karimnagar on Monday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said everyone must be aware of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) method since a number of people had died of sudden cardiac arrests in the recent past.

Participating in a CPR awareness programme for ASHA workers, ANMs, panchayat secretaries, anganwadi supervisors, police, municipal and PHC staff held at the Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagnur, the Minister said many were exposed to health problems due to lack of physical activity and food habits. Measures were initiated to check cardiac arrest incidents in Karimnagar.

As part of it, for the first time in the State, compulsory heart screening tests were being done for college students.

MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and others were present.