Cricketers who are ruled out of 2023 IPL due to injury

Players' injuries have become a matter of grave concern for Indian Premier League teams as it is disturbing their teams’ combinations and strategies.

03:59 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: This year, it seems like the injury bug has made its way into the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the tournament has suffered a huge blow with some players getting injured even before the start of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah – Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians suffered an early setback when Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to recurring back issues. He has undergone a surgery in New Zealand and is still recovering. The Indian pacer also missed the 2022 Asia Cup 2022, and T20 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant – Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capital’s team received a major blow in the form of Rishab Pant when his car rammed into a road divider, resulting in a ligament tear in his knee and other injuries. He underwent a surgery in Mumbai that kept him away from the IPL. However, Pant was seen in the stands supporting the Delhi Capitals team in their match against Gujarat Titans.

Jhye Richardson – Mumbai Indians

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson was ruled out of the cash-rich league as he suffered a hamstring injury this year. He underwent a surgery in March and is now recovering from injury.

Jonny Bairstow – Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow had to miss the IPL because of injuries he sustained when he slipped on the golf course last September. He had a surgery and was fully fit to play the IPL but the England Cricket Board (ECB) didn’t allow him to take part in the tournament because of the upcoming Ashes series and World Cup this year.

Shreyas Iyer – KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer, who is yet to go under the knife, missed the 2023 edition of the IPL because of recurring back issues. According to BCCI, the right-hander is likely to undergo a surgery next week.

Kyle Jamieson – CSK

Jamieson has been out of action since last June due to a back fracture. He underwent back surgery in February and is currently under rest. He was supposed to play for CSK as the franchise bid Rs 1 crore for him.

Prasidh Krishna – Rajasthan Royals

Following a fracture in his spine, Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals team bought him for Rs 10 crore in 2022. Last year, he played a vital role in helping his team reach the finals of the IPL.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Delhi Capitals

Kamlesh is the latest to join the list as the pacer sustained a back injury during the ongoing season and was ruled out of the season without playing a single match for the Delhi Capitals team.

Players like MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Simranjeet Singh, and others have suffered injuries while the tournament is under way and they are likely to miss a few matches in the tournament.