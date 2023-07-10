| Cricketing Legend Ms Dhoni And Wife Sakshi Dhoni To Launch L G M Trailer And Audio Launch Today In Chennai

It is time for Chennai to embrace the ‘Dhoni’ mania as Thala is visiting Chennai for the first time since winning an esteemed T20 league this year.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 11:21 AM, Mon - 10 July 23

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni will be launching the audio and trailer of Dhoni Entertainment’s maiden production ‘L.G.M.’ in Chennai.

The expectations have been high for ‘L.G.M.’, as the film’s teaser and the first single have garnered phenomenal response. While Harish Kalyan, Ivana and Nadiya are appearing in titular roles, Yogi Babu, Mirchi Vijay and many prominent actors will be seen as a part of this talented star cast.

L.G.M, a family entertainer, is written and directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who is also the music composer.