Hyderabad fans unveil giant Dhoni cut-out to celebrate cricket icon’s birthday

Hyderabad-based Dhoni fans are creating quite a buzz on social media with their preparations for MS Dhoni's upcoming 42nd birthday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:53 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Dhoni fans are creating quite a buzz on social media with their extravagant preparations for MS Dhoni’s upcoming 42nd birthday. The passionate fans who were eager to showcase their deep admiration have unveiled a colossal 52-foot tall cut-out of the former Indian captain.

The timing of this grand gesture couldn’t be more fitting, as Dhoni recently led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title. The photograph of the towering cut-out captures Dhoni in his cricket gear, clad in the Indian jersey and gripping a bat firmly in his hand.

With a career spanning nearly 15 years in the international arena, MS Dhoni has amassed an enviable collection of trophies and accolades. His tenure as captain saw him guide the Indian T20I squad to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Dhoni’s exceptional leadership skills also led to the triumph of the Men in Blue in the 2011 ODI World Cup, followed by their success in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

As Dhoni’s 42nd birthday approaches, fans from all corners of the country eagerly await the opportunity to extend their heartfelt wishes and pay tribute to their cricketing icon.