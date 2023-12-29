20 students from TSWR CoE-Bellampalli qualify in AIFSET

TSWR CoE-Bellampalli principal Saidulu said that the students of the social welfare residential educational institution excelled in the national level test for the first time in the history of the society.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Mancherial: Twenty students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE) Bellampalli were qualified in All India Forensic Science Entrance Test (AIFSET) of which results were announced on Thursday. They were felicitated on the premises of the institution on Friday.

TSWR CoE-Bellampalli principal Saidulu said that the students of the social welfare residential educational institution excelled in the national level test for the first time in the history of the society. Date of counseling for the admission into the course would be announced soon. Jadi Rohan Raj topped the students by scoring 67 marks out of 100 marks.

Also Read Telangana govt striving hard for education of poor: Indrakaran Reddy

The other students who were qualified in the test were Yarekar Pradeep, Puttala Shiva, Borkut Shravan, Kondagorla Rishi, Kota Abhiram, Durgam Sriram, Kamera Vishnu Chaitanya, Duguta Anji, Muppidi Srikar, Gogarla Jaswanth, Ade Navaneeth, Bandari Shiva Murthy, Akuthota Shiva Sai, Beddala Rakesh, Ellakulla Sanjay Krishna, Theegala Ashrith, Ravula Abhiram Enugula Vivek and P Wilson.

Higher Education Cell coordinator Ravi, lecturers Mitta Ramesh, Nagini Sriram Varma, Chanda Laxminarayana, Akinepalli Rajesh, Katla Ravinder, Anumula Anirudh, Samender were present.

Meanwhile, TSWRES joint secretaries Sakru Naik and Kambhampati Subhadra, Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani congratulated the students over the phone. He said that the students stood as a role model to others by performing well in the test.